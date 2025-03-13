Nigerian Army Arrest Arms Dealer In Plateau

Troops from the 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, operating under Operation Safe Haven, have apprehended a well-known gunrunner and seized firearms along the Bokkos-Bot-Mangu road in the Bokkos Local Government Area of Plateau State.

This information was shared in a publication by security analyst, Zagazola Makama, on Thursday.

According to him, the operation was executed based on reliable intelligence regarding the transportation of arms and ammunition in the region.

The individual arrested, a 21-year-old named Sengi David from Kopal Village in the Panyam District of Mangu LGA, was caught around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday while attempting to smuggle the weapons.

“He was found in possession of one AK-47 magazine with civil police markings and 48 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition,” the post read.

Military officials have revealed that the suspect, along with the seized weapons, is presently in custody for ongoing investigations. Additionally, a manhunt has been initiated to locate other individuals associated with the gun-running syndicate.

The Nigerian Army has reassured the community of its unwavering commitment to combat the illegal proliferation of arms and to uphold peace in Plateau and other regions involved in Operation Safe Haven.

Meanwhile, forces accompanying the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, reportedly thwarted an assault by Boko Haram militants along the Buni Gari-Buni Yadi road.

A publication dedicated to counter-insurgency expert in the Lake Chad area, Makama Zagazola, revealed that an unverified number of militants were killed during the ensuing clash, and seven kidnapped travelers were successfully rescued.

According to intelligence sources cited by Makama, the convoy included troops from Operation Hadin Kai, an elite police unit, and high-ranking government officials who were returning from Biu Local Government Area in Borno when the terrorists attempted to abduct individuals from a Volkswagen vehicle.

The report noted that the governor had flown by helicopter and was not present in the convoy during the attack.

Makama further mentioned that the troops managed to seize weapons and motorcycles following the repulsion of the militants’ assault.