Gunmen Kill MACBAN LG Chairman In Plateau

Gunmen have reportedly killed the Chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Muhammad Adamu, in Barikin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Naija News reports that the State Chairman of the group, Ibrahim Yusuf Babayo, confirmed the incident to Daily Trust, saying that the deceased was attacked at his residence in Barikin Ladi town after breaking his Ramadan fast.

Babayo condemned the incident and called on the security agencies to investigate and arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

Also confirming the incident, the youth leader in the community, Danjuma Ibrahim, said the body of the deceased had been deposited at the Barikin Ladi General Hospital ahead of burial scheduled for Thursday.

While condemning the incident, Danjuma noted the latest attack was the third time gunmen had targeted the chairman, but they were previously unsuccessful.

He said, “The gunmen attacked him and shot him severely in the body. There are bullet wounds on the body. After they shot him, they fled the area. Security personnel, including police and soldiers, have responded because we were together with them at the hospital when he was rushed to the hospital.”

The youth leader described the attack on the MACBAN chairman as unfortunate, disclosing that while alive, “he played a vital role in ensuring peace within the Barikin Ladi area. His demise will continue to linger in our memory because of his significance to sustaining peace in the community.