FG Committed To Plateau’s Stability, Economic Development – Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima has assured government’s commitment to peace, stability and economic development of Plateau State and Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Shetimma stated this on Saturday, in Jos, during his condolence visit to the National Chairman, Council of Ulama Jama’atu Izalatul Bid’ah Wa’Ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir.

The Vice President emphasised President Bola Tinubu’s determination to foster national unity and progress.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu specifically directed me to convey his heartfelt condolences and to assure the people of Plateau that this administration places high premium on the peace and economic prosperity of this strategic state. We recognise the critical role Plateau plays in our national cohesion and development agenda,” he said.

Senator Shettima, who was in Jos to commiserate with Sheikh Jingir over the death of his close associate, Sheikh Saidu Hassan Jingir, commended Plateau State government’s peace-building efforts.

“We must acknowledge and applaud the tireless efforts of the state government in maintaining the peace we now enjoy in Plateau. This administration will continue to support these initiatives because without peace, there can be no meaningful development,” he stated.

While offering prayers for the repose of the soul of the late Sheikh Jingir, who served as the Deputy National Chairman of the Ulama Council of JIBWIS, he also prayed for peace, stability, cohesion and progress across the nation.

“I want to assure all Nigerians that better days lie ahead. The economic reforms being implemented by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are designed with the long-term prosperity of our nation in mind. We are already seeing early positive indicators, and we ask for your continued patience and support,” he added.

Earlier in his speech, Sheikh Jingir expressed profound gratitude to President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima for their show of compassion during this difficult period.

“This visit demonstrates the human side of governance that often goes unnoticed. We are deeply touched by this gesture.

“We are grateful to Allah for the good work President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima are doing for Nigeria. True leadership requires commitment and patience with the people at all times, and this administration has shown both,” Sheikh Jingir said.