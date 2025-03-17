Plateau APC Pressures Lawmakers To Oust Speaker Dewan

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau State has intensified pressure on its 22 lawmakers in the Plateau State House of Assembly to remove the Speaker, Gabriel Dewan, who remains the lone member of the Young Progressive Party (YPP).

Stakeholders within the party argue that it is an “aberration” for a speaker from a minority party to preside over a legislature where APC holds an overwhelming 22 out of 24 seats.

The controversy stems from last year’s Court of Appeal judgment, which voided the election of 22 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) lawmakers on the grounds that the PDP lacked the structure to field candidates. This ruling cleared the way for APC candidates to take over the majority seats in the House.

However, Dewan, the only YPP lawmaker, was elected Speaker before the APC lawmakers were inaugurated, a development that APC now seeks to overturn.

Naija News reports that Plateau APC Chairman, Rufus Bature, insisted that Dewan’s continued leadership was an insult to democracy and must be corrected through a lawful process.

“In a democracy, the majority always has its way while the minority has its say. But in Plateau, we have 22 APC members, one YPP member, and one Labour Party member—yet a YPP member is presiding over the affairs of the House. It is undemocratic,” Bature said.

He further argued that APC lawmakers should initiate a motion to remove Dewan, either through a voluntary resignation or a vote at plenary.

“The party is not advocating violence, but the right thing must be done. We cannot continue to be a laughingstock. This is abnormal and absurd,” he added.

Beyond the issue of majority rule, Bature also pointed out that Dewan’s position as Speaker has disrupted the state’s political zoning arrangement.

“It is unusual for the Governor and the Speaker to both come from the same senatorial district. This has never happened in Plateau before, and it must be corrected,” he argued.

House Responds: Change Will Happen, But Not in a Rushed Manner

Responding to the APC’s demands, the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Hon. Matthew Kwarpo, acknowledged that discussions were ongoing within the party.

“The APC chairman is calling for the Speaker to be from the majority party, which is understandable. However, we must also recognize that this situation arose due to a court judgment,” Kwarpo stated.

While affirming that APC will eventually take over leadership, he urged patience and caution to avoid political instability.

“Even Speaker Dewan himself has acknowledged that, one day, he will have to give way to the majority party. But we must ensure that the process is gradual and peaceful. Look at what is happening in Rivers State—we do not want that kind of crisis here,” he said.

Kwarpo further revealed that Governor Caleb Mutfwang has pleaded for patience among political actors to prevent unnecessary tension in the state.

“Yesterday, during his birthday celebration, the governor appealed to all sides to remain calm. The leadership transition should be done at the right time and in consultation with key stakeholders,” he added.

He assured that while removing the Speaker could be done in a matter of minutes, lawmakers would not force the process to avoid plunging the state into chaos.

“The 23 members in the House are mature and reasonable. Change will happen, but it will be done in a manner that preserves peace and allows members to focus on their legislative duties,” he concluded.