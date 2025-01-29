‘Let Amotekun Corps Carry Lethal Weapons’ – Afenifere Begs FG

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Afenifere, has called for the authorization of Amotekun personnel in the South West to be equipped with lethal weapons as a means to address security challenges.

In a statement released on Tuesday, January 28, following a meeting in Akure, the hometown of its national leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, the group voiced its apprehension regarding the increasing presence of bandits.

The statement, issued by National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, indicated that the issuance of such licenses can be undertaken in anticipation of the establishment of State Police.

It reads: “Afenifere advocated for the licensing of states’ security networks code-named Amotekun in Yoruba-speaking states to carry lethal weapons.

“This can be done preparatory to the setting up of State Police.

“Afenifere also called for greater cooperation between Amotekun corps and other security agencies.

“Command and Control posts should be installed across all the local government areas so that information can be shared in real-time as is done in many developed and not-so-developed countries.”

The group called on state and local governments to facilitate support for local farmers by supplying essential resources, even at subsidized prices, in light of the rising costs of food items.

This initiative, it said, would not only increase the availability of food products but also improve the council’s financial standing and stimulate the local economy.