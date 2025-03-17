Afenifere Leader Who Spent 12 Days In Captivity Exposes Location Of 55 Kidnappers Camp In S/West

The recently freed Afenifere National Youth President, Eniola Ojajuni, has disclosed that kidnappers have established at least 55 operational camps across the South-West region.

In a statement on Sunday, Ojajuni, who spent 12 days in captivity, revealed that Ondo State has the highest number of these camps, followed by Ekiti, Osun, and Ogun states.

He called on authorities to conduct comprehensive security operations in forests spanning Edo, Ondo, Ogun, Osun, Ekiti, Ibilo, and Lagos states to dismantle these criminal hideouts.

Recounting his ordeal, Ojajuni noted that the kidnappers openly discussed their intentions to intensify abductions, particularly in Ondo and Lagos states.

He stressed the need for enhanced intelligence gathering by security agencies and state governments to tackle the rising threat.

“The criminals have established well-organised kidnapping camps across South-West Nigeria, strategically positioned for their operations: Ondo State – 27 camps; Ekiti State – 16 camps; Osun State – seven camps; Ogun State – five camps,” he stated.

“During my captivity, the kidnappers boasted of their plans to intensify abductions in Ondo and Lagos states, citing their hidden camps in these regions. They also revealed details of their operations along the Sagamu–Ijebu Ode Road, near Oso-Sa Ijebu, weeks before my abduction.”

Ojajuni was kidnapped on February 17, 2025, while traveling from Ondo State to Abuja, sparking widespread outrage and demands for his release.

As negotiations dragged on, the kidnappers released distressing images and videos of him, appealing to Nigerians to raise a 100 million naira ransom.

In response, Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, deployed officers from the Intelligence Response Team, leading to Ojajuni’s eventual freedom.

Following his release, Ojajuni addressed the media, urging South-West leaders to take urgent and decisive measures against the worsening security situation.

He proposed the formation of a strong regional security network in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force and the Nigeria Forest Guards.

He also called on the Ondo State government to act swiftly in dismantling criminal networks operating in the region.

“The Ondo State government, in particular, has been criticised for its lack of urgency in addressing this crisis,” he said. “The growing audacity of these criminals must not go unchecked. Immediate action is needed to restore security and bring the perpetrators to justice.”

Ojajuni pledged to share critical intelligence gathered during his captivity to aid security forces in dismantling the kidnappers’ operations.

He also emphasized the need for more security checkpoints along highways and forest borders to curb escalating criminal activities.

“The Nigerian government must act swiftly and decisively to combat this crisis by deploying additional security personnel to high-risk areas, establishing more security checkpoints along highways and forest borders, enhancing intelligence-gathering and surveillance operations, and identifying and prosecuting collaborators aiding these criminals,” he urged.

Commending the Inspector General of Police for the intelligence-led rescue operation, he also appreciated the Nigeria Forest Team’s prompt intervention but insisted that more needs to be done.

“This intelligence should serve as a wake-up call to all security agencies and state governments in the South-West. If urgent measures are not taken, more innocent lives will be at risk,” Ojajuni warned.