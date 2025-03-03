Akpabio Must Not Be Sacrificed On The Altar Of Unproven Allegations – Afenifere

The pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation Afenifere has called on the National Assembly to investigate the allegations against the Senate President Godswill Akpabio by his colleague, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

They warned that Akpabio must not be sacrificed on the altar of unproven allegations by his accuser.

Afenifere commended Akpabio for his leadership style, stating that he has been instrumental in engineering one of the few eras in the history of democratic governance in Nigeria.

Speaking via a statement on Monday, the National Organising Secretary of the Afenifere, Abagun Kole Omololu said, ” We in Afenifere note and appreciate the political stability engendered by the calm, thoughtful and patriotic leadership of the National Assembly by the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who has been most instrumental in engineering one of the few eras in the history of democratic governance in Nigeria where we have enjoyed Executive/Legislative synergy.

“We are hopeful that such a committed patriot will not be sacrificed on the altar of unproven allegations by an accuser. Of course, the allegations should be investigated by a Senate Committee. However, we cannot help but notice that they were made after the Senate President’s act of just discipline against Senator Natasha Akpoti.

“Hopefully, this is not a knee-jerk reaction made in a highly emotional state by the disciplined party. That being the case, the nation has to be careful in assessing these allegations, as they may or may not result from animosity toward that disciplinary measure.

“But whatever the case, Afenifere, without passing any judgment on the accuser and her accusations, based on his history and credibility, extends the right hand of fellowship to Senator Godswill Akpabio and commends him for being a steady hand during these times of political, economic, and social reforms of the Renewed Hope agenda.”