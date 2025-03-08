Afenifere Youth Leader Reveals Those That Kidnapped Him In Ondo

The National Youth President of Afenifere, Prince Eniola Joseph Ojajuni, has confirmed that he was kidnapped by Fulani herdsmen on February 17 while traveling to Abuja.

Naija News reports that the abduction reportedly took place around 2:00 p.m. in Akunnu Akoko, Ondo State.

Ojajuni recounted his ordeal in a Facebook post on Friday, revealing that he is still undergoing medical treatment following the incident.

He expressed gratitude to those who offered financial, spiritual, and emotional support during his ordeal and also appreciated those who reached out to his wife with words of encouragement.

“I was kidnapped by Fulani herdsmen on the 17th of February on my way to Abuja in Akunnu Akoko around 1:42 p.m.

“I’m undergoing serious medical treatment. Besides, I want to use this opportunity to thank everyone who supported me massively—financially, spiritually, and by calling my dear wife for words of encouragement. Once I’m out of the hospital bed, I’ll come out to appreciate you all specially,” Ojajuni wrote.

Recall that on March 1 that Ojajuni was released after a ransom of at least ₦17 million was paid, according to a top family source.

It was revealed that his wife personally delivered the ransom to the abductors in Akure before his release after about 12 days in captivity.

Despite repeated pleas, the Nigerian government did not provide financial assistance, and security agencies were unable to track the kidnappers’ location until the ransom was paid, sources claimed.

“We did not hear anything from the government despite repeated promises, and the police efforts did not yield results. We had no choice but to raise funds ourselves,” a source disclosed.

Ojajuni is currently receiving medical care at an undisclosed location for security reasons.