Lagos Mosque Shutdown Over Leadership Crisis

The Hausa Community Central Mosque in Agege, Lagos, remained closed on Tuesday, three days after its shutdown due to a leadership dispute.

Naija News learnt that the closure was enacted by the Agege Local Government Area authorities, led by Chairman Ganiyu Kola Egunjobi, on Saturday, following a conflict regarding the mosque’s imamship.

This leadership turmoil emerged after the passing of Sheikh Sharif Habib Abdul-Majid, the chief imam of the Hausa community in Agege, who died the previous Wednesday.

A video reportedly viral online depicted worshippers inside the mosque engaged in a physical altercation.

Three factions are currently vying for leadership: the family and supporters of the late imam, the family and supporters of the Na’ib (the second-in-command), who are advocating for the Na’ibi to assume the role of imam, and the Sarkin Hausawan Agege Council along with its supporters.

A religious leader, Sheikh Mahmud Shafi’i, informed Daily Trust that tensions escalated on Friday when the second-in-command attempted to deliver the Friday sermon but was obstructed.

It has been reported that this conflict interrupted the Friday prayers.

Meanwhile, the General Secretary of the Council of Sarkin Hausawan Agege, Alhaji Abubakar Ali Na’ibi, stated that the Sarkin Hausawa of Agege is responsible for overseeing the affairs of the local Hausa community mosque.

Another candidate, Shaykh Mustapha Imam Danlami, informed newsmen that he holds the position of second in command to the late chief imam and believes he is the rightful successor.

When reached for a statement, Shaikh Sharif Ismail Habib Abdul-Majid, the son of the deceased chief imam, chose not to comment, expressing that he is still in mourning for his father.

The chairman of the Agege Council stated that the decision to close the mosque was essential to avert further disputes, and he plans to convene all parties involved for a roundtable discussion aimed at reconciliation.