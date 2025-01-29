EFCC Raids Home Of Ex-NHIS Boss, Usman Yusuf, Whisk Him To Unknown Location

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested a former Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Usman Yusuf, after raiding his Abuja home.

Naija News learnt that the anti-graft agency arrested the professor of haematology-oncology and bone marrow transplantation in his house in the presence of his wife and children at about 4:46pm on Wednesday over an unknown offence.

Sources who confirmed the incident to Daily Trust on Wednesday night, said Yusuf was driven to an unknown location after he was picked up by the EFCC operatives.

Also, a highly-placed source within the EFCC said details of Yusuf’s arrest cannot be made public but might be connected with his activities when he held sway at NHIS.

The source said, “The reason for his arrest can’t be made public now because investigations are still ongoing. What I know is that he’s in custody and he will help the detectives in their investigations.”

At the time of filing this report, the spokesman of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, is yet to issue any statement on the arrest.

Yusuf was relieved of his appointment in 2019 by former President Muhammadu Buhari seven months after he was recommended for dismissal by a fact-finding panel set up by the Federal Ministry of Health over alleged mismanagement of ₦919 million.