Jose Peseiro Snubs Kayserispor Coaching Job, Leicester, Marseille Want Chuba Akpom

The former head coach of the Super Eagles, Jose Peseiro, has opted not to accept the coaching position at Turkish Super Lig club Kayserispor.

According to the Portuguese news outlet A Bola, Jose Peseiro, 64, made this decision following discussions with the club’s officials.

Peseiro’s choice may be influenced by the current challenges faced by Kayserispor. The club is navigating a difficult period, with five consecutive matches without a win, comprising four losses and one draw.

Presently, Kayserispor sit in 17th place in the league, accumulating 16 points. Additionally, they are facing a ban on registering new players for the next three transfer windows, further complicating their situation.

Jose Peseiro has been without a coaching job since departing from the Super Eagles in February 2024.

In other news, Ajax forward Chuba Akpom is attracting interest from Leicester City and Olympique Marseille. The 29-year-old is available for loan, according to De Telegraaf.

Previously, Akpom declined a loan offer from Sunderland in the Sky Bet Championship but is now considering opportunities with Leicester City and Marseille.

With three-and-a-half years remaining on his contract with Ajax, Akpom joined the Dutch club in 2023 after a standout season with Middlesbrough, where he scored eight goals in 31 appearances.

Meanwhile, Manchester United are inching closer to finalizing a £30 million deal for defender Patrick Dorgu from Lecce. The clubs have been engaged in discussions since last week, with most aspects of the transfer reportedly agreed upon.

Sky Sport indicates that Dorgu is poised to become Ruben Amorim’s first signing as United’s new manager.

The young left wing-back, who has expressed his desire to join the club, finds the personal terms likely to be agreeable.

Given Amorim’s recent appointment, strengthening the left wing-back position has become a key priority for United, and Dorgu’s transfer is seen as highly probable regardless of the club’s overall situation.

The 20-year-old has made a significant impact, with 53 appearances in Serie A since moving from Danish club Nordsjaelland in 2022, and he has earned four caps for Denmark.