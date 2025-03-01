Fenerbahçe Sue Galatasaray For Tagging Jose Mourinho Racist

Turkish giants, Fenerbahçe, have taken legal action against their rivals, Galatasaray, in response to what they describe as an “assault on the personal rights” of their manager, Jose Mourinho.

This development follows a contentious match on Monday, which ended in a 0-0 stalemate between the two fierce competitors. The controversy erupted when Galatasaray accused Jose Mourinho of making racially charged comments.

They alleged that the Portuguese manager engaged in “unequivocally inhumane rhetoric” by stating that the Galatasaray bench was “jumping around like monkeys,” a remark deemed offensive and unacceptable in the context of modern football ethics.

Fenerbahçe swiftly countered these accusations, asserting that Mourinho’s comments had been “deliberately taken entirely out of context and distorted misleadingly” to serve a specific narrative.

In a formal statement released on Friday, the club revealed their decision to pursue legal redress, aiming to earn approximately $52,000 in damages for the alleged harm caused to Mourinho’s reputation.

“We would like to announce to the public that a lawsuit seeking moral damages amounting to 1 million 907 thousand Turkish liras has been officially filed against Galatasaray Sports Club by the legal representatives of Fenerbahçe Sports Club, stemming from the attack on the personal rights of our Technical Director, Jose Mourinho,” Fenerbahçe stated, emphasizing the seriousness of the matter.

Note that Jose Mourinho, who transitioned to Fenerbahçe from AS Roma last year, has had a history of disciplinary issues; earlier in the season, he faced fines and a suspension due to his confrontational remarks directed at local match officials and the broader league structure.