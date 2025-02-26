Victor Osimhen Fit To Face Konyaspor, Troost-Ekong Risks Missing World Cup Qualifiers

Galatasaray’s forward, Victor Osimhen, has received medical clearance to participate in the upcoming Turkish Cup match against Konyaspor.

The highly anticipated fixture will take place at the RAMS Park on Thursday evening, where Okan Buruk’s squad aims to continue their push for a major title this season.

Note that Victor Osimhen sustained a minor injury during Galatasaray’s tense 0-0 stalemate with their Istanbul rivals, Fenerbahce, this past Monday.

The Nigerian striker was substituted late in the match, raising concerns about the possibility of a more significant injury that could sideline him for an extended period. However, recent reports from Turkey confirm that the dynamic forward has been deemed fit and ready to compete against Konyaspor.

This season, Osimhen has been in exceptional form, contributing an impressive tally of 20 goals and providing five assists in 25 competitive outings for Galatasaray since his arrival. His transition to the team came last September when he joined on loan from Napoli, and he has quickly established himself as a vital asset to the squad.

On a different note, Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong is currently facing challenges with a muscle injury as his team prepares for the crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Rwanda and Zimbabwe.

The central defender has been sidelined, missing the last two league matches with his Saudi club Al Kholood, and there has been no official update regarding his condition from the club’s medical staff.

Head coach Eric Chelle remains hopeful for Troost-Ekong’s recovery, as the team also grapples with additional injury concerns. Key players, including Semi Ajayi, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, and Raphael Onyedika, are all nursing injuries, and their participation in the qualifiers is uncertain.

Nigeria’s national team is scheduled to face off against Rwanda in Kigali on Friday, March 21, before returning home to host Zimbabwe just four days later.