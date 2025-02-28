Jose Mourinho Banned, Fined In Turkey Amid Racism Scandal

Fenerbahçe manager Jose Mourinho has received a four-match ban and a fine exceeding €40,000 from the Turkish Football Federation.

The Turkish FA decided to slam this punishment on Jose Mourinho due to remarks he made after the recent Istanbul derby against Galatasaray, which ended in a 0-0 draw.

In his post-match comments, Mourinho referred to the Galatasaray bench’s reactions during a challenging moment as them “jumping like monkeys,” which was interpreted as offensive.

He also expressed concerns about officiating, suggesting that the match could have encountered more difficulties had a Turkish referee been in charge instead of Slovenian official Slavko Vinčić.

Following these comments, Galatasaray released a statement condemning Mourinho’s remarks as racially insensitive and indicated potential legal action. Fenerbahçe responded by asserting that Mourinho’s comments were taken out of context and misrepresented.

On Thursday, February 27, the Turkish Football Federation’s disciplinary council deemed that Mourinho’s statements were inconsistent with sporting ethics, resulting in a two-match suspension for the comments regarding the fourth official and an additional two-match suspension for his remarks directed towards the Galatasaray bench.

As Fenerbahçe currently trails Galatasaray by six points in the league standings, these developments will pose more challenges to the second-placed team as they push to overtake the reigning champions.