“It Will Not Stop Me From Becoming The Next President Of Nigeria” – Sowore Speaks From Police Custody

Activist and former presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, says not getting bail from the custody of the Nigeria Police would not stop him from becoming the next President of Nigeria.

Naija News reports that Sowore made the submission on Wednesday when he spoke to journalists shortly before his court session.

The news publisher is currently in Police custody over allegations of cybercrime levied against him by the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, at the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The charges stem from Sowore’s public statement on his verified X account, where he referred to Egbetokun as an “illegal IGP.”

Sowore, who had earlier rejected the conditions of bail, said it doesn’t matter if he gets bail for the charges against him, adding that what will be, will be.

He said: “I volunteered to go to the police after they sent me electronic invitation and they told me to fulfill some bail conditions, which I rejected, opting to stay detained on the charges properly.

“It doesn’t matter if I don’t get bail. Whatever it is, whatever will be, will be. But even if I don’t get the bail from here, it will not stop me from becoming the next President of Nigeria. I’m not in any way declaring for President.”

Naija News had earlier reported that Sowore pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him when they were read to him on Wednesday before Justice Mohammed Liman.