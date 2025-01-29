FG Launches Fashion Hub In Borno, Targets 48,000 Jobs

The Federal Government has launched fashion manufacturing hubs in Maiduguri, Borno State, with a target of generating over 48,000 jobs through the facility.

In continuation of the disbursement of its ₦75 billion support package for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), the government also announced unconditional grants of ₦300,000 for outstanding MSMEs participating in the 6th Expanded National MSME Clinics programme.

Naija News reports that Vice President Kashim Shettima stated this on Tuesday when he launched the fashion hub and the Expanded MSMEs Clinic in Maiduguri.

In a statement by his spokesman, Stanley Nkwocha; Shettima restated the commitment of the administration of President Bola Tinubu to fostering innovation, upskilling the workforce, and ensuring equitable wealth distribution across the nation.

“The strength of any nation lies not in its natural resources but in the hands of its skilled and enterprising citizens. You are the surest means of distributing wealth equitably across the land. You are the crucial link to securing a prosperous future,” he said.

The ₦75 billion MSME Intervention Fund was being administered through the Bank of Industry, offering loans up to ₦1 million at 9% interest to 75,000 businesses nationwide.

Announcing the ₦300,000 grant for each business owners, he said, “I am pleased to announce on behalf of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that an unconditional grant of N300,000 will be awarded to each outstanding MSME exhibiting at today’s clinic”.

According to him, the intervention represents yet another fulfillment of the promise made by President Bola to provide access to capital and expand opportunities for all Nigerians.

“Every business empowered is a step closer to eradicating poverty, and we do not take for granted the critical role you play as the buffer of our economy, particularly at the informal level,” he stated.

On the MSME Clinic, Senator Shettima explained that it provides “a unique platform for business owners, aspiring entrepreneurs, and innovators in Borno State to interact directly with regulatory agencies, financial institutions, and business support organizations.

“It is an avenue to receive practical, on-the-spot solutions to the challenges you face in running your businesses.”

The Vice President also announced the successful completion of the second cohort of the FGN-ALAT Digital Skillnovation Programme in Borno State, a partnership with Wema Bank that has trained over three million Nigerians in digital skills.

“The FGN-ALAT programme has trained over two million Nigerian youths and one million MSMEs in digital skills and resources critical for thriving in today’s technology-driven economy,” he noted.

The former governor of Borno further stated that the fashion hub was among the largest ever established by the federal government, furnished with state-of-the-art equipment to support the fashion manufacturing cluster in Borno State.

“It has the capacity to boost production, achieve economies of scale, and align with global standards. We anticipate that this facility will be managed by a competent private sector entity, with federal and state governments providing vigilant oversight.

“Our vision is for this hub to become a reference point for excellence, enterprise, and training—not only for Borno State but for the entire nation,” he added.

Commending the state government for its support, the Vice President expressed gratitude to the government of Borno State, under the stewardship of Governor Babagana Zulum, for partnering with the federal government to bring the Expanded MSME Clinic and the fashion hub to the people of the state.

He reiterated the administration’s commitment to grassroots economic development, noting that “without skills, innovation stalls. Without accessible capital, dreams wither.

“This is why we are committed to standing with you, supporting you, and ensuring that your most ambitious ideas are transformed into flourishing enterprises instead of being forgotten in the cupboards of dreams not realized.”

MSMEs Have Suffered – Governor Zulum

In his remarks, Governor Zulum regretted that MSMEs had suffered untold hardship in the state due to decade-long insurgency and the prevailing economic situation in the country.

Zulum expressed optimism that the launch of the MSME Clinic will revive business activities, small and medium enterprises, and provide employment opportunities and sources of income for individuals in Borno State.

Assuring that the government was committed to creating more opportunities for the population, Governor Zulum said in recognition of the importance of MSMEs, his administration has made several policies to encourage the citizens to build expanded sources of income.

Fashion Hub A Milestone of Tinubu’s Govt – Kyari, Enoh

Also, the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Abubakar Kyari, stated that the launch of the MSME Clinic and the Fashion and Innovation Hub marks another milestone of success in the administration of President Bola Tinubu.

He said that going around the exhibition with the Vice President, he observed that “everything speaks to the 8-point agenda of Mr. President”.

He highlighted the agenda to include food security, poverty reduction, job creation, inclusion of women and youths, provision of security, access to capital and rule of law.

On his part, the Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, John Owan Enoh, said the MSME Clinic was a transformational programme being led by the Vice President and was responsible for unlocking a lot of economic opportunities, empowering small businesses and encouraging innovation.

He said that coming to commission MSME in Maiduguri underscores the legacy of diversifying the economy, contributing to job growth as well as trying to be competitive.