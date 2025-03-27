Judiciary Decision To Uphold Tinubu’s Mandate Despite Blackmail Shows Commitment To National Stability – Shettima

Vice President, Kashim Shettima has warned citizenry to desist from blackmailing the Nigerian judiciary.

He asserted that the nation’s legal system must not be compromised for parochial interests.

Speaking at the maiden Body of Benchers Annual Lecture and the public presentation of the Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee report in Abuja, Shettima urged judges and legal practitioners to uphold justice without succumbing to pressure from what he described as “agents of anarchy.”

“As custodians of the law, the judiciary remains a fundamental pillar of our sovereign existence. A nation is only as accountable, fair, and orderly as those who make, enforce, and interpret its laws,” he stated.

The Vice President emphasized that laws are not mere technicalities but the foundation of civilization, warning that any attempt to manipulate the legal system for selfish gains threatens national stability.

“Without laws, there is no order. Without order, there is no society. Every time justice is delayed or bent to serve vested interests, we erode the foundation of our nation. And if that foundation crumbles, no matter how high we have built, everything falls apart,” Shettima stressed.

He also dismissed the notion that justice belongs to the loudest voices, calling it a grave misconception. Instead, he commended the judiciary for its resilience in upholding the rule of law, particularly in affirming President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s mandate despite political pressures.

“In reality, justice is just as essential to the most voiceless individual. It affirms that a nation is not ruled by mobs but by the rule of law. The judiciary’s decision to uphold President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s mandate, despite political blackmail, reflects its resilience against vested interests and commitment to national stability,” he added.