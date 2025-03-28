‘Our Greatest Weapon’ – Shettima Begs Nigerians To Pray For Tinubu

Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged Nigerians to persist in their prayers for the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as well as for peace, stability, and progress in the nation.

Acknowledging that prayer is a ‘great weapon’ against despair, the number two citizen specifically requested prayers for divine guidance, asking God to bestow wisdom and strength upon the President to lead the country towards peace, unity, and prosperity.

Naija News reports that Shettima made this request during the closing ceremony of the Tafsir (Quranic recitation) held at the State House Mosque in the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Friday.

The VP emphasized that prayer serves as a stronghold for believers, a refuge where aspirations are cultivated and destinies are formed.

Shettima reminded those present that governance is a shared responsibility, not solely the duty of the government. He highlighted the crucial role of religious leaders, who reflect the moral conscience of society, in shaping values and guiding the community.

“It is our greatest weapon against despair and the most powerful armour for those entrusted with leadership. In this spirit, I urge us all to continue praying for our beloved nation and the leadership of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he stated.

“May Almighty Allah grant him the wisdom, strength, and resolve to continue steering the ship of our great nation towards peace, unity, and prosperity. May He protect him from harm, fortify his heart with courage, and guide his every effort in service to the Nigerian people.

“Their service reminds us of the ideals that must define us: integrity, justice, and an unyielding commitment to the welfare of others. To them, we owe our deepest gratitude.”

He enjoined the Muslim faithful to embody Ramadan’s values, including sacrifice, discipline and love in their daily lives, maintaining that as they prepare to bid farewell to the holy month, they must not forget the essence of the sacred month.

Shettima added: “The days of devotion, self-restraint, and reflection must not be confined to Ramadan alone; rather, they must illuminate the path we walk every day. Fasting has not only taught us sacrifice and discipline; it has also awakened in us a profound sense of empathy. It has reminded us of the struggles of the less privileged, the hunger of the destitute, and the responsibilities we bear toward those in need.

“But as Ramadan draws to a close, we must ask ourselves: What have we truly gained if we revert to old habits of neglect, indifference, and discord? The true test of faith is not how we worship during Ramadan, but how we embody its values after it.

“Let us, therefore, carry the spirit of this sacred month into our daily lives. Let us extend kindness where there is cruelty, offer generosity where there is want and radiate love where there is division. Let us be ambassadors of Islam not only in public but also in our most private moments, embodying the goodness that defines our faith.”