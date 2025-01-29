APC Knocks El-Rufai Over Attack On Tinubu’s Govt

The ruling All Progressives Congress has berated former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, for accusing the APC of poor leadership and encouraging opposition parties to set aside their differences and form a united front ahead of the 2027 election.

Naija News reported that El-Rufai, on Monday, while speaking at a national conference in Abuja on strengthening democracy in Nigeria, said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed to live up to its promises to the citizens.

The former Kaduna governor said the gap between and the party was widening. He noted that the ruling party deviated from its founding mission and would not be able to deliver on its promises to the people.

He further said that the hardship in the country was a product of illiterates and semi-illiterates occupying positions of authority.

In response, the National Publicity Director of the APC, Bala Ibrahim, in an interview with Punch, said El-Rufai is entitled to his opinion, stressing his remark is not the current state of the ruling party.

Ibrahim said El-Rufai would have channelled his concerns and observations to the party leadership instead of always seeking to denigrate it in public.

He said, “The beauty of democracy is that it gives people the right to express their own opinion. El-Rufai, as an individual, party member, former governor, ex-minister, and a well-respected politician, is entitled to his opinion. But that is not to say that is exactly what is happening in the APC.

“It’s all a question of views, perspectives and circumstances surrounding issues. I wouldn’t want to go deep into the internal issues of the party, and the position of El-Rufa today with regards to the party. But I can assure you, the APC is a listening party. The APC, under the leadership of Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, gives people the chance to ventilate their views.

“If there is any grouse or any misunderstanding, he always gives people the chance to come and talk. So, El-Rufai knows best how to channel this complaint, and if there are certain things he wants done to sanitise what he feels is going wrong, he knows what to do. I can assure you, the party will give him the listening ear.”