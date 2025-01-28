What Peter Obi Told Me About Labour Party – Nasir El-Rufai

Former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has said the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) deviated from its founding mission.

Naija News reports that El-Rufai said he no longer recognizes his party. He stated that APC was created to solve a problem but that would not be possible again.

Speaking at a national conference in Abuja on strengthening democracy in Nigeria, on Monday, he said, “I no longer recognize the APC. No party organ has met in two years—no caucus, no NEC, nothing. You don’t even know if it is a one-man show; it’s a zero-man show.”

The former Minister of the Federal Captial Territory (FCT) urged Nigerians to resist incapable leaders and illiterates ascending to leadership positions.

“You cannot afford to have illiterates, semi-illiterates, and cunning people as your leaders. This is why we end up with the poor leadership we have today,” he stated.

While not proclaiming his departure from the ruling party, El-Rufai said the distance between him and APC was widening.

“The problems that led to the creation of the APC remain unresolved, but I no longer believe the APC is interested in addressing them. The distance between me and the party is widening,” he clarified.

Speaking on the challenges of the opposition parties, the former Kaduna State governor said the crisis in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) was engineered by outsiders.

According to him, the former presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, told him he was worried by the crisis in LP.

“There are internal mercenaries in the PDP, hired and motivated to destroy the party. The Labour Party is also facing similar issues. Peter Obi himself told me, ‘I don’t know what’s happening in the party I contested with’,” he added.

The APC chieftain said there “seems to be a deliberate project to destroy opposition parties“.

He further warned against undermining democracy, stating that the nation would not want to experience military rule.