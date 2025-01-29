2Baba: No One Goes Into Marriage With A Plan To Fail – AY

Popular Nigerian entertainer, Ayo Makun, also known as AY, has advised netizens to stop condemning 2face for announcing his divorce without addressing the root causes of the marital breakdown.

Speaking amidst the ongoing backlash directed at 2Face, the comedian stated that no one gets married with the intention of separation from their spouse later in life.

He berated the critics for failing to critically analyse the reasons behind the divorce.

AY also urged those he referred to as ‘online in-laws’ and blogs to choose empathy over creating social media drama and sensational content.

In a post on his Instagram story, AY wrote: “The man is always the monster in every story. Until you hear the true story.”

Similarly, on his X account, he wrote: “Instead of casting blame in broken marriages, why not focus on why the institution itself is under attack? No one goes in with a plan to fail.

“It is troubling to see online in-laws and blogs revel in sensationalism, often at the expense of those who are hurting. Real lives are involved. Let’s choose empathy over drama and content. Some of you will never rest until you lead your fellow human to suicide.”