Your Achievements In Rivers State Are Evident – Atiku Praises Fubara Amidst Feud With Wike

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has commended the Governor Of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, for his achievements in the state.

Atiku, while celebrating the governor on his 50th birthday, prayed that God would grant him good health and impactful leadership.

Speaking via his X account, the PDP stalwart expressed confidence that Fubara would achieve more for the state and the people in the years to come.

According to Atiku, “Happy birthday, Governor @SimFubaraKSC. Your remarkable achievements in Rivers State within such a short period are evident to all.

“I join the great people of Rivers to celebrate you, and I am confident that the years ahead will be filled with greater progress and prosperity for the state and its people. I pray that God grants you many more years of good health, wisdom, and impactful leadership. -AA”

Atiku’s remark comes amid Fubara’s continued face-off with his predecessor, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

Wike and Fubara have been at loggerheads since the latter assumed office as governor.

Both parties have been battling each other over who controls the political structure of Rivers State.

The face-off had led to the defection of 27 members of the Rivers State House of Assembly from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.