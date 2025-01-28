We Will No Longer Tolerate Those Who Play Politics With Lives Of The People – Adeleke Sends Warning To Warring Communities

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke has warned perpetrators of incessant crisis between Ifon-Ilobu-Erin in the state to desist from their actions.

The Governor warned that he would no longer tolerate those who were playing politics with the lives of people.

He gave the warning while speaking at the 100-man peace committee at the Local Government Service Commission, Osogbo on Monday.

Represented by his deputy, Kola Adewusi, he warned those trying to politicise the crisis to stop, or face the consequences of the law.

He said, “The administration frowns at any attempt to politicise the crisis. We particularly warn those masquerading under communal struggle for political agenda to stay away from the issue. We will no longer tolerate playing politics with the lives of our people.

“Among the terms of reference of the committee, which has two weeks to present its report, include to look into the remote and immediate cause(s) of the dispute; determining, delimitating and marking the exact boundary(ies) among the three communities of Ifon, llobu and Erin-Osun; signing a truce with a view to nipping the dispute in the bud.

“The committee would also take appropriate decisions that will enable the government to achieve permanent peace in the areas, make recommendations to government on permanent delineation of the boundary(ies) and visits to the location (the disputed areas and other relevant areas that will enable the committee to determine the areas”.