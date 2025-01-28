‘Testament To The Power Of Dialogue’ – Peter Obi Reacts As Afe Babalola Drops Charges Against Dele Farotimi

The former presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has commended the founder of Afe Babalola University, Ado-Ekiti (ABUAD), Aare Afe Babalola, for agreeing to drop all criminal defamation suit against human rights activist, Dele Farotimi.

Naija News reports that Babalola had on Sunday night decided to drop the charges against Farotimi following the intervention of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi and other prominent traditional rulers in the country.

Reacting to the Babalola’s withdrawal of the case against Farotimi on Monday, Peter Obi stated that the decision demonstrated that he (Babalola) is committed to finding peaceful solutions to the conflict.

Speaking on behalf of Obi, his media aide, Ibrahim Umar, described Babalola’s decision as a welcome development.

According to Vanguard, Umar said: “We are pleased that this matter has been resolved amicably, and we believe that this outcome is a testament to the power of dialogue, and constructive engagement. Let me set the record straight: Obi’s visit to Afe Babalola was not about begging for pardon for Dele Farotimi, but rather a genuine effort at intervention and conflict resolution.

“As a leader, Obi recognises the importance of peaceful resolution of disputes, and his actions were guided by this principle. Now, with the news that Afe Babalola has agreed to withdraw the suit against Dele Farotimi, we welcome this development as a positive outcome of Obi’s intervention.

“This decision demonstrates that Chief Babalola is also committed to finding peaceful solutions to conflicts, and we commend him for this gesture. It’s worth noting that Mr Obi’s actions were driven by his desire to facilitate a peaceful resolution that would allow all parties to move forward positively and constructively.”