Super Eagles Coach, Eric Chelle Focused On World Cup Qualifiers, Not AFCON

Super Eagles coach, Eric Chelle has expressed a clear focus on the upcoming 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, scheduled for March, as he prepares to qualify the team for the global football festival.

While the draws for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) took place in Rabat, Morocco, on Monday, January 27, Eric Chelle emphasized that his primary concern at this time is ensuring his players are ready for the World Cup qualifying matches.

The Super Eagles find themselves in Group C of the 2025 AFCON alongside Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania.

During the draw event, Chelle acknowledged the challenges ahead but reiterated his commitment to the immediate task at hand: qualifying for the World Cup.

He stated, “There is no little team in the AFCON; focus is essential. My priority right now is on my players, the team, and the matches in March.”

Chelle aims to build on his recent appointment as head coach of the Super Eagles, a position he took on January 8 after replacing Augustine Eguavoen, who served as interim coach since last September. His mission is to secure a World Cup ticket for Nigeria, which currently occupies the 5th position with three points after four matches in their qualifying group.

With remaining matches against Rwanda, Zimbabwe, South Africa, Lesotho, and Benin, Chelle is particularly focused on the next two games against Rwanda and Zimbabwe in March. Securing victories in these matches is critical to improving Nigeria’s standing in the qualifiers and ensuring a solid position moving forward.