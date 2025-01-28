Sultanate Council Calls On Muslims To Watch For Sha’aban New Moon

The Sultanate Council of Sokoto has called on the Muslim faithful to observe the sky for the new moon of Sha’aban 1446 AH on Wednesday, January 29, 2025.

Naija News understands that this date aligns with the 29th day of Rajab 1446 AH in the Islamic calendar.

In a statement issued by the Waziri of Sokoto and Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Religious Affairs, Prof. Sambo Junaidu, the council urged Muslims across the country to actively participate in moon sighting and report any observations to their nearest District or Village Head.

These reports should then be relayed to the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, for official verification.

The sighting of the Sha’aban moon is a vital tradition in Islam, marking the start of the month preceding Ramadan, the sacred period of fasting.

This declaration helps Muslims plan and prepare for the spiritual responsibilities of Ramadan.

The statement concluded with a supplication, saying, “May Allah (SWT) assist us in fulfilling this important religious obligation. Amen.”

This announcement underscores the Sultanate Council’s role in guiding Muslims on moon sighting and other religious observances, ensuring adherence to Islamic principles.

Muslims are encouraged to stay informed through their local religious authorities and official statements from the Sultanate Council.