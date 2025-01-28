Price Of Cooking Gas In Nigeria Drops By 13.3%

The typical retail cost of refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), commonly called cooking gas, decreased by 13.3 per cent.

Naija News understands that the price of cooking gas, based on a month-to-month (MoM) basis, fell to ₦16,250 in January 2025 from ₦18,750 in December 2024.

Findings revealed that the price of 1kg of gas also saw a reduction of 13.3 per cent, dropping to ₦1,300 from ₦1,500.

A survey of various accredited gas plants by journalists indicated that the price for a kg was being offered at ₦1,250 in some locations, while others were selling it for ₦1,400 per kg.

The National President of the Nigerian Association of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Marketers (NALPGAM), Olatunbosun Oladapo, recently spoke with Vanguard on the development.

He stated that, “As an association, we are promoting the widespread use of LPG for cooking, and the primary way to achieve this is by making it affordable.”

However, “As of today, the average price to fill a kg of gas within the southwest is around ₦1, 300 to ₦1, 250. The government has also put measures in place to ensure the price is stable. Generally, the price increase is caused by government influence, demand and supply but presently, all gas plants are wet, supply is going on steadily and demand has not really outgrown supply in Nigeria.

“We have more than 70 per cent of our consumption being produced locally. We are not solely relying on imported price; the effect of local production has made the price stabilize in Nigeria. Therefore, if we produce enough, the national price would not be affected.”

While reacting to gas plants that sell at ₦1,400 per kg, Oladapo said, “There are people that make life difficult, there are plants that sell at ₦1,210 and ₦1,250, the highest is ₦1,300. Anyone selling ₦1,400 is extorting innocent Nigerians. This is one of the reasons we publish prices on a daily basis, the awareness is important in order not to extort Nigerians.

“The beauty of the industry is that it is an open market; also competition will further drive the price down.”