Price Of Refilling Cooking Gas Per Kg In Nigeria

A recent survey conducted by Naija News has revealed a significant reduction in the price of cooking gas in Nigeria.

The price of refilling cooking gas per kilogram has dropped from ₦1,350 to ₦1,020, offering some relief to households and businesses that rely on cooking gas as their primary fuel source.

The survey, which included gas stations and vendors across various regions of Nigeria, indicates that this reduction in cooking gas prices could have a positive impact on the overall cost of living, particularly for families and small businesses.

Here is the updated cost breakdown based on the new price of N1,020 per kilogram:

1kg of Cooking Gas: ₦1,020

3kg of Cooking Gas: ₦3,060

5kg of Cooking Gas: ₦5,100

10kg of Cooking Gas: ₦10,200

12.5kg of Cooking Gas: ₦12,750

The price reduction marks a significant shift in the Nigerian cooking gas market, particularly as the cost of gas had been rising steadily in previous months.

This new development is expected to ease the financial burden on Nigerian households, especially in light of the economic challenges many face.

The drop in gas prices can be attributed to several factors, including changes in global energy prices and adjustments in local supply chains.

While the price of crude oil and natural gas has seen some fluctuations in recent months, the reduction in cooking gas prices is seen as a positive development for consumers.

With the reduction in gas prices, households that depend on cooking gas will now experience a decrease in their monthly expenditure on fuel.

Small businesses, particularly those in the food and hospitality industry, that use cooking gas for their operations will also benefit from the price decrease, which could improve their profit margins.