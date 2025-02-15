Price Of Refilling Cooking Gas Per Kg In Nigeria

As of mid-February 2025, the cost of refilling cooking gas in Nigeria has seen a significant increase, with prices reaching up to ₦1,500 per kilogram in certain regions.

This surge reflects a broader trend of escalating energy costs affecting households nationwide.

Current Pricing Overview

Recent market surveys indicate that the average price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) has risen to approximately ₦17,000 in various areas, notably in Rivers State.

This marks a substantial increase from ₦12,000 in July 2024 and ₦11,735 in January 2024.

In October 2024, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reported that the average price for refilling a 5kg cylinder of cooking gas was ₦6,915.69, reflecting a 3.32% month-on-month increase from September 2024’s ₦6,699.63.

Year-on-year, this represents a 51.58% rise from ₦4,562.51 in October 2023.

Regional Variations

Price disparities are evident across different states. In October 2024, Borno State recorded the highest average price for a 5kg cylinder at ₦7,939.29, followed by Yobe at ₦7,580.00 and Benue at ₦7,578.00.

Conversely, Katsina had the lowest average price at ₦6,270.00, with Zamfara and Delta following at ₦6,410.71 and ₦6,427.78, respectively.

For the 12.5kg cylinder, Rivers State reported the highest price at ₦17,895.00, with Osun and Benue states trailing at ₦17,739.06 and ₦17,731.25, respectively.

Katsina again had the lowest price at ₦14,725.00, followed by Nasarawa at ₦15,390.55 and Adamawa at ₦15,474.21.

Factors Influencing Price Hikes

Several factors contribute to the rising cost of cooking gas in Nigeria:

Import Dependency: Over 60% of the LPG consumed in Nigeria is imported. Fluctuations in global oil prices and foreign exchange rates directly impact domestic LPG prices.

Inflation: Nigeria’s high inflation rate, recorded at 32.15% in August 2024, has escalated the prices of goods and services, including cooking gas.

Supply Chain Challenges: Logistical issues, including transportation costs and infrastructural deficits, further exacerbate the pricing pressures on LPG.

Implications For Households

The continuous rise in cooking gas prices places a financial strain on Nigerian households, leading some to seek alternative energy sources, which may be less efficient or environmentally friendly.

Price Breakdown by Cylinder Size:

1kg Cylinder: ₦1,300

3kg Cylinder: ₦3,900

5kg Cylinder: ₦6,500

6kg Cylinder: ₦7,800

10kg Cylinder: ₦13,000

12.5kg Cylinder: ₦16,250