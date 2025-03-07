Price Of Refilling Cooking Gas Per Kg In Nigeria

The price of refilling cooking gas in Nigeria has skyrocketed to an all-time high, with 1kg now selling for ₦1,100, causing widespread concern among households and businesses that rely on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) for daily cooking.

The surge in prices has hit Nigerian families hard, particularly as many are already struggling with rising food prices, inflation, and high electricity tariffs.

A typical 12.5kg cylinder, which sold for about ₦8,000–₦9,000 in early 2023, now costs between ₦13,000 and ₦14,000, making it increasingly unaffordable for many low- and middle-income earners.

Factors Driving The Price Surge

Industry experts attribute the continuous hike in LPG prices to several factors, including:

Rising Global Gas Prices: The international cost of LPG has seen a steady increase, affecting import-dependent countries like Nigeria.

Foreign Exchange Crisis: The depreciation of the naira against the dollar has significantly impacted gas importation costs.

Limited Local Supply: While Nigeria is a major gas-producing country, domestic supply remains inadequate, leading to higher dependence on imports.

High Distribution Costs: Increased transportation and logistics expenses due to fuel price hikes have further worsened the situation.

Government’s Response And Possible Relief Measures

The Federal Government has acknowledged the sharp rise in cooking gas prices and promised to intervene to stabilize the market.

The Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) has hinted at policy adjustments to boost local production and reduce dependence on imports.

Additionally, some industry players have suggested removing import duties on LPG and offering incentives to local producers to encourage investment in gas production and distribution.

Nigerians Seek Alternatives

As the cost of cooking gas soars, many households are exploring cheaper alternatives such as:

Firewood and charcoal (though less environmentally friendly)

Kerosene stoves (which have also seen a price increase)

Electric cookers (but hindered by unstable power supply)

If the trend continues, the high cost of LPG could worsen the economic burden on Nigerians, forcing more families to revert to traditional cooking methods.

Price Breakdown By Cylinder Size:

1kg Cylinder: ₦1,100

3kg Cylinder: ₦3,300

5kg Cylinder: ₦5,500

6kg Cylinder: ₦6,600

10kg Cylinder: ₦11,000

12.5kg Cylinder: ₦13,750