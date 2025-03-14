Business
Price Of Refilling Cooking Gas Per Kg In Nigeria
As of March 14, 2025, the price of refilling cooking gas (Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG) in Nigeria has experienced a significant decrease, providing relief to consumers nationwide.
Recent market surveys indicate that the average price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder has dropped from approximately ₦17,000 to about ₦13,750.
Current Cooking Gas Prices:
1kg Cylinder: Previously sold at ₦1,500/kg, now reduced to approximately ₦1,100/kg.
2kg Cylinder: Now costs around ₦2,200.
3kg Cylinder: Priced at approximately ₦3,300.
5kg Cylinder: Available for about ₦5,500.
6kg Cylinder: Now costs around ₦6,600.
10kg Cylinder: Priced at approximately ₦11,000.
12.5kg Cylinder: Reduced to about ₦13,750 from the previous ₦17,000.
15kg Cylinder: Now costs around ₦16,500.
20kg Cylinder: Priced at approximately ₦22,000.
25kg Cylinder: Available for about ₦27,500.
50kg Cylinder: Now costs around ₦55,000.
These price adjustments are attributed to various factors, including fluctuations in global oil prices, foreign exchange rates, and domestic supply dynamics.
The reduction in cooking gas prices is a welcome development for many Nigerian households, especially considering the significant increases experienced in the past.
It’s important to note that prices may vary slightly depending on the region and specific retailers. Consumers are advised to verify current prices with local suppliers to ensure accuracy.