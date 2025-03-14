Price Of Refilling Cooking Gas Per Kg In Nigeria

As of March 14, 2025, the price of refilling cooking gas (Liquefied Petroleum Gas, LPG) in Nigeria has experienced a significant decrease, providing relief to consumers nationwide.

Recent market surveys indicate that the average price for refilling a 12.5kg cylinder has dropped from approximately ₦17,000 to about ₦13,750. ​

Current Cooking Gas Prices:

1kg Cylinder: Previously sold at ₦1,500/kg, now reduced to approximately ₦1,100/kg. ​

2kg Cylinder: Now costs around ₦2,200.​

3kg Cylinder: Priced at approximately ₦3,300.​

5kg Cylinder: Available for about ₦5,500.​

6kg Cylinder: Now costs around ₦6,600.​

10kg Cylinder: Priced at approximately ₦11,000.​

12.5kg Cylinder: Reduced to about ₦13,750 from the previous ₦17,000.​

15kg Cylinder: Now costs around ₦16,500.​

20kg Cylinder: Priced at approximately ₦22,000.​

25kg Cylinder: Available for about ₦27,500.​

50kg Cylinder: Now costs around ₦55,000.​

These price adjustments are attributed to various factors, including fluctuations in global oil prices, foreign exchange rates, and domestic supply dynamics.

The reduction in cooking gas prices is a welcome development for many Nigerian households, especially considering the significant increases experienced in the past.​

It’s important to note that prices may vary slightly depending on the region and specific retailers. Consumers are advised to verify current prices with local suppliers to ensure accuracy.