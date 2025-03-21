Price Of Refilling Cooking Gas Per Kg In Nigeria

​As of March 21, 2025, the price of refilling cooking gas (Liquefied Petroleum Gas – LPG) per kilogram in Nigeria has seen a significant decline compared to previous months.

Recent market surveys indicate that the price has dropped from approximately ₦1,500 per kilogram to about ₦1,100 in some retail outlets, reflecting a substantial decrease over the past month. ​

Prices vary across different regions of the country. For instance, in Kaduna, the price of 1 kilogram of cooking gas has fallen from ₦1,400 to ₦950.

See Price Of Cooking Gas:

1kg Cylinder: ₦1,100 ​

2kg Cylinder: ₦2,200.​

3kg Cylinder: ₦3,300.​

5kg Cylinder: ₦5,500.​

6kg Cylinder: ₦6,600.​

10kg Cylinder: ₦11,000.​

12.5kg Cylinder: ₦13,750

15kg Cylinder: ₦16,500.​

20kg Cylinder: ₦22,000.​

25kg Cylinder: ₦27,500.​

50kg Cylinder: ₦55,000.​

Factors Influencing Price Changes

The recent price adjustments are attributed to several factors, including increased supply, favorable government policies, and a reduction in global LPG prices.

In response to the fluctuating prices, the Federal Government has announced plans to implement a new pricing formula for cooking gas in Nigeria.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, disclosed this during a recent two-day LPG Expo in Lagos, stating that the government is introducing targeted policy interventions to accelerate LPG adoption and remove barriers hindering investment in the industry. ​

Consumers across Nigeria are currently benefiting from reduced cooking gas prices, with some regions experiencing prices as low as ₦1,100 per kilogram.

These changes are the result of a combination of market dynamics and government interventions aimed at stabilizing the LPG sector.

However, prices may vary between retailers and regions, so it is advisable for consumers to compare prices locally before purchasing.