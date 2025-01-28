Presidency Accuses El-Rufai Of Planning To Unseat Tinubu

The Presidency has slammed former Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, for his comments on democracy in the country.

Naija News reported that El-Rufai, on Monday, while speaking at a national conference in Abuja on strengthening democracy in Nigeria, said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has failed to live up to its promises to the citizens.

“I no longer recognize the APC. No party organ has met in two years—no caucus, no NEC, nothing. You don’t even know if it is a one-man show; it’s a zero-man show,” he said.

The former Kaduna governor said the gap between and the party was widening. He noted that the ruling party deviated from its founding mission and would not be able to deliver on its promises to the people.

He further said that the hardship in the country was a product of illiterates and semi-illiterates occupying positions of authority.

Reacting to the former Minister of Federal Capital Territory’s (FCT) position, the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, accused him of planning to unseat a government he helped to form.

On his X handle, in reaction to El-Rufai’s words, Bwala questioned if he (El-Rufai) could make the statements he made if he were in the cabinet of the current government.

“My Senior brother, if you were to be in the government and cabinet, would you have held and expressed the same position? History is replete with examples. It is a government you participated in its formation, that you now want to unseat,” he wrote.