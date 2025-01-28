Power Will Come And Go – Fubara Declares On 50th Birthday

The Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, has expressed his determination to remain grounded and not succumb to the temptations of power associated with his esteemed position in government.

Fubara reaffirmed his commitment to fulfilling the promises made to the people of Rivers State, focusing on initiatives that will drive the state’s transformation.

Naija News reports that Fubara made this statement during a visit from various leaders, elders, and key stakeholders who gathered to celebrate his 50th birthday at the Government House in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

The governor’s sentiments were conveyed through a press release issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi.

He noted that while he typically does not celebrate birthdays, the presence of state leaders in celebration brought him immense joy.

Governor Fubara emphasized his resolve to conduct himself in a manner that upholds his dignity and honors the sacrifices made by those who support his administration.

Fubara said: “I want to say that I will still be the Fubara that you know; power will not change me. I will still make sure that what I hold dear in life remains, which is God and my respect for people. I will continue to maintain it.

“Power will come, power will go, but I will still remain the Fubara that you know. With your support, that Rivers State that we all yearn for, we will definitely, even if we don’t get it completely, we will put those things in place that will channel and drive us to that Rivers State with your support.

“That is the only thing that I know I can assure you. I will not do anything, act in any manner that will bring disgrace to myself or to everyone of you that have decided and ready to sacrifice everything for us.

“This morning is a birthday morning. It is not a morning to discuss politics. It is a morning to say I am happy, I am 50 years, according to you. But the most important thing is: I am celebrating my Golden Jubilee. It means that I have joined the league of the old men from today.”

Former Governor of Rivers State, Sir Celestine Omehia, expressed his gratitude to God for the appointment of Fubara, whom he described as a savior for the state and its citizens, rescuing them from those intent on harming Rivers State.

In his address, the former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, emphasized that regardless of the identity of a kingmaker, once the king is crowned, that individual must step aside to allow the king to fulfill his responsibilities.