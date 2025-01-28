‘Police Inspector Arrested For Drugging, Sodomising Teenager Inside Borno Barracks’

A police officer under the Borno State Command, Musa Isah, has been reportedly arrested for sodomising a 14-year-old boy.

Naija News learnt that Isah, who is Inspector Admin of the 74 Police Mobile Force in Damboa, drugged the victim, before assaulting him.

According to multiple sources who spoke with SaharaReporters, the act occurred last Friday at his block 42 residence, inside Police College Barracks in Maiduguri.

A police source told SaharaReporters, “On Friday, 24th of January at about 10:34pm inside Nigeria Police College Barracks, Maiduguri, Inspector Musa Isah, the Inspector Admin of 74 PMF Damboa, Borno State Police command was caught red-handed sodomising one 14-year-old boy named Adamu (not real name).”

“The incident happened in his flat at Block 42. It was the screaming of the young boy that alerted the neighbours who rushed to the scene and forced him to open the door.

“After the door was opened, he was taken with the young boy to Metro Divisional Police headquarters in Maiduguri where he was detained.

“According to the boy, he deceived him to come to his flat in the barracks and gave him a drink. And after he drank the water, he began to feel weak. In that state of weakness, the police inspector overpowered him and forced sodomised him.”

The source further stated that an investigation carried out by police revealed that the issue is not his first time, as he was caught sodomising a young boy in 2022.

According to the source, “Police investigation revealed that was not his first time, sometime in 2022 at Mopol 6 Barracks in Maiduguri, he was also caught sodomising a young boy by the victim’s mother and siblings.

“After he was caught, he was beaten up and he pleaded for mercy and promised never to repeat such act. The victim’s family told the police authorities then that they were not interested in any case, we suspected he compensated them financially.

“He was then transferred to Damboa after the incident but he manoeuvred his way back to Maiduguri to continue his illicit affairs. He used money and flashy things like android phones designer clothes, to entice young boys in the barracks. Many young boys in the Mopol 6 Barracks and Police College Barracks are his victims.

“The dangerous thing is that he is bragging in detention that nothing is going to happen, that he has people at the top that will get him out of his predicament.”