Mohammed Refused To Allocate Land To Wike As FCT Minister – Dogara

The recent crisis between the Governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed and Nyesom Wike, could be traced to the time they were both ministers under Goodluck Jonathan.

According to the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, when Governor Mohammed was Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, and Wike was Minister of State for Education, the former refused to allocate land to the current FCT Minister.

He disclosed this in a statement he personally signed on Tuesday.

Naija News reported that Dogara recounted how the former Rivers State governor allegedly made Mohammed’s governorship ambition come through.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain’s statement followed the current attacks between the PDP Governors Forum Chairman and the current FCT Minister.

Dogara said Wike disclosed the Bauchi Governor’s act towards him when he led him (Mohammed) to Rivers State to solicit for his governorship campaign fund.

His words: “As soon as Wike walked down the stairs to join us and saw Bala Mohammed his visage changed and I noticed he was cold to me for the very first time. He asked us to join him at the dining room for breakfast, but excused me while those on my delegation waited. What happened next was nerve raking and humbling, I must say!

“He was like, Speaker why did you bring Bala to my house without even caring to find out what our mission was. I said to him, I thought he is your friend since both of you served in the same cabinet under President Jonathan

“He said to me let me tell you what you don’t know. When we were ministers, Bala Mohammed allocated plots of land to all Ministers except me.

“He also recalled how he humiliated him when he went to see him in his office as a colleague Minister just to get an approval to increase the number of floors on a building he had in Abuja, not to beg for plot which he refused to allocate to him.

“He said Bala Mohammed kept him in his waiting room for hours and later sneaked out of the office. That from that day, he made up his mind never to have anything to do with him again.

“He added, I wish, you had told me it’s Bala you were rooting for but whatever you want I will assist you guys because I don’t say no to a brother but I assure you, you will regret your decision if Bala Mohammed becomes Governor. The rest is history.

“He said to me let’s join them at the dining so that I can confront him with these issues for you to know that I am not making things up. We joined them at the dinning and Wike confronted Bala with these issues in the open and in our very presence.

“Bala admitted and pleaded for forgiveness assuring that he is now a changed man. The two Senators with me that day can confirm this to anyone who wants to establish the veracity of these narratives.

“To cut the long story short, we passed the night at the Government house and the next morning Wike called and directed that his cash assistance be handed over to me to pass to Bala. I said, your Excellency, it’s better I call him so that he can collect the assistance himself least he thinks you are still angry with him.

“I sent for Bala and when he came Wike’s aide handed over the package to him and he collected it while almost kissing the ground. Wike therefore gave us the lifeline we needed to kick start Bala’s campaigns.

“If Bala has forgotten how much we left with that day, I will remind him. Wike didn’t stopped there, he gave us a private jet to ferry us back to Abuja. And I must add that was not the only time Wike helped Bala with resources and logistics.”