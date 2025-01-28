Kano Gov’t Mistakenly Transferred ₦4.7 Million To Bank Account Of Top Official

The deputy managing director of the Kano State Refuse Management and Environmental Agency (REMASAB), Alhaji Lamin Muktar Hassan, has reportedly returned over ₦4.7 million that the state government inadvertently deposited into his bank account.

Hassan noted that he initially thought the funds represented his salary for January 2025.

However, upon further examination of the transaction, he discovered that the amount exceeded his typical monthly earnings by more than 85%.

Appointed by Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf, Hassan had experienced several months of salary delays before receiving his arrears in December 2024.

In January 2025, the same sum was mistakenly credited to his account without including his actual salary for that month.

“I realised it was a mistake because the payment matched my December arrears and did not include my January salary. So, I immediately reported it to the Ministry of Finance and the Accountant General’s Office,” Hassan said.

Hassan subsequently refunded the total amount and received a receipt, which he presented to the Kano State Ministry of Finance as evidence.

He underscored that the act of returning the funds was the appropriate course of action.

“At the time I returned the over ₦4.7 million, I had less than 10% of that amount in my account and had not received my January salary,” Leadership quoted the government official saying.

Hassan stressed that as a proud Kano indigene, it was his responsibility to ensure that the funds were available for proper use by the State.