First Lady Oluremi Tinubu Arrives Kwara State (Video)

The First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, on Tuesday, arrived in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, for a three-day official visit.

Upon arrival, she was welcomed at the Ilorin International Airport by the Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman AbdulRazaq, his wife, Olufolake AbdulRazaq, Imo State Governor Senator Hope Uzodimma, his wife Chioma Uzodimma, other First Ladies, and top government officials.

Naija News reports during the visit, Mrs Tinubu is set to commission some key projects executed by the administration of Governor AbdulRazaq in Kwara.

See the video.

Earlier, this platform reported that the Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq, has approved the naming of some projects completed by his administration and some existing public edifices after some notable personalities, historic figures and leaders.

This is as he announced that the First Lady of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, is set to visit the state between January 28 and 30, 2025, to commission projects with the multibillion naira Civil Service Clinic project currently under construction to be named after her.

Governor Abdulrazaq, in a statement on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye, also named projects after football icon, Rashidi Yekini, late General Tunde Idiagbon, Brigadier General David Bamigboye, Rear Admiral Muhammed Alabi Lawal and several others.

During Tinubu’s visit, some of the projects to be commissioned include the ICT Centre built under the Renewed Hope Initiative of her office at the Kwara State University of Education, and a few legacy projects of the Governor such as the Unity Flyover, ultramodern Intensive Care Unit, Executive Ward, and Gen. Tunde Idiagbon Flyover.

She will also perform the groundbreaking ceremony of the Civil Service Clinic being remodelled.