Eezeetee Responsible For Fake News About My Son’s Paternity – Mercy Chinwo

Nigerian Gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo, has accused her former manager, Ezekiel ThankGod, popularly known as Eezeetee, of sponsoring false news about her son’s paternity.

Naija News recalls that Mercy and her husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa, welcomed a baby boy in 2023.

However, after the couple unveiled the face of the baby, it was rumoured that the child was fathered by gospel musician, Nathaniel Bassey.

In a video via her Instagram page on Tuesday, Mercy alleged that Eezeetee was responsible for sponsoring the fake news due to his hatred for Nathaniel Bassey.

She reiterated some of the issues her lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, raised in a letter published on social media on January 25.

Mercy noted that she did not initiate any court action case against the former manager regarding her music catalogue, stressing that Eezeetee was playing the victim despite being a bully.

According to the ‘Excess Love’ crooner, the toxicity of her relationship with Eezeetee forced her to relocate from Lagos to Port Harcourt.

Mercy noted the current online bullying and threats are nothing compared to what she suffered while she was with Eezeetee.

She said, “He looked at me and said, ‘I made you who you are, and I will destroy you.’ I became scared of my life, and it got to a point where I had to move from Lagos to Port Harcourt because this man made the environment toxic for me. I’ve endured bullying. I’ve endured threats. Whatever he is doing on social media now is nothing compared to what I went through.

“I’ve endured bullying. I’ve endured threats. Whatever he is doing on social media now is nothing compared to what I went through. You seized my royalties for two years; you are a bully. You’re an oppressor.

“One of my major crimes was when I did a song with pastor Nathaniel Bassey. Because this man hates Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, you went as far as sponsoring fake news about an innocent child, my son. And you said my son was not my son. And you paid bloggers because you hate Pastor Jerry Eze. You didn’t want me to go for his event. The people you fight, I must fight them with you?”