Breaking: Court Orders Arrest Of Social Media Activist, VeryDarkMan Over Defamation Case

An Abuja Chief Magistrate Court sitting at Wuse Zone 6 on Thursday issued a bench warrant for the arrest of controversial social media activist, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM).

Naija News gathered that the arrest order was issued following a criminal defamation case brought against VDM by renowned gospel singer, Mercy Chinwo.

In his ruling, Magistrate Emmanuel Iyana directed the Nigeria Police Force and other law enforcement agencies to arrest and produce VDM in court to answer to the allegations leveled against him by Chinwo.

The court noted that the defendant failed to honor a summons issued on March 5, which required him to appear before the court.

Despite efforts by VDM’s counsel, Deji Adeyanju, to prevent his arrest, the court refused to vacate the order. Adeyanju had pleaded with the magistrate to allow him to personally produce his client at the next adjourned date, but his request was denied.

Defamation Allegations Against VDM

VDM is accused of making defamatory statements against Chinwo via his social media page. The statements allegedly claimed that the gospel singer was involved in a contractual dispute and had diverted $345,000 linked to her former record label boss, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu, also known as Eezee Tee.

Aggrieved by the allegations, which she described as false and damaging to her public image, Chinwo presented documentary evidence to the court, including emails and payment receipts, to prove her innocence.

The gospel singer’s legal team, led by Pelumi Olajengbesi, argued that VDM’s actions contravened Section 391 of the Penal Code and Section 24(1)(B) of the Cybercrime (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015.

It was also revealed that Chinwo’s lawyers had separately filed a ₦1.1 billion lawsuit against VDM before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

The lawsuit seeks an order compelling VDM to delete, retract, and publicly apologize for all the alleged false and defamatory statements made against Chinwo and her brand.