Duoye Diri Named South-South Governors Forum Chairman

The Governor of Bayelsa State, Duoye Diri has emerged as the chairman of the South-South Governors Forum.

Diri, a serving two-term governor, emerged Chairman during the ongoing meeting of the South-South Governors Forum taking place in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital.

Naija News reports that this was disclosed on Tuesday in a communique issued after their meeting.

The communique read: “The South-South Governors’ Forum convened on Tuesday, 28 January 2025, at Government House in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, to discuss pressing issues and strategies vital for the unity and development of the region.

“We the Governors representing the States that form the South-South of Nigeria, are committed to collaborative governance, ensuring the well-being of our people, and advancing sustainable development.”

The Governors expressed their readiness to work in the interests of their States and the South-South region.

They also stated their commitment to fostering unity, strengthening collaboration, and pursuing sustainable development for the region.

In attendance at the meeting were Governors Bassey Otu (Cross River), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers), Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom) and the host governor Duoye Diri (Bayelsa).

However, Edo State Governor, Senator Monday Okpebholo, was noticeably absent. The governor did not send his deputy, Dennis Idahosa, to represent him at the meeting that seeks to foster regional development and cooperation.