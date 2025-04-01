PDP South-South Secretary, Turnah Reveals Why They Want To Hold Rally For Wike, Tinubu In Bayelsa

The Zonal Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-South and Convener of the Bayelsa Mega Rally for President Bola Tinubu and Minister Nyesom Wike, George Turnah, has explained why Bayelsa was chosen as the ideal location for the upcoming rally.

He stressed that the event is not an endorsement for President Tinubu’s second term in office.

Speaking on Arise Television’s The Morning Show on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, Turnah, who is also a member of the PDP, clarified that the rally is not meant to support President Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Instead, the focus is on celebrating Tinubu and his minister, Nyesom Wike, for appointing notable sons and daughters of Bayelsa State into his administration.

“The New Associate is a grassroots organisation. We want to inaugurate the Bayelsa State chapter, and in doing so, we also want to do a rally to thank Mr. President for his choices of appointment of some notable sons and daughters of Bayelsa State, which, in our estimation, are performing and doing very well,” Turnah explained.

Despite Turnah’s clarification, Naija News reports that the Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri recently expressed strong opposition to the rally, warning against hosting Wike in his state.

Governor Diri, referencing the ongoing political crisis in neighbouring Rivers State, viewed the rally as a potential source of unrest and division.

“As you are aware, we have threats from our sister state. The political crisis there is threatening us, and we will not allow what is happening there to come into Bayelsa State.

“Any attempt to import the Rivers State political crisis into Bayelsa will be resisted. I urge security commanders in the state to be on the alert. Parents and traditional rulers should discourage their wards and children from being used by unscrupulous elements to cause trouble in the state,” Diri stated.

In response to Governor Diri’s concerns, Turnah reaffirmed that the rally would indeed take place in Bayelsa but made it clear that it would not be held on any Bayelsa State Government property.

The PDP member expressed his determination to move forward with the event despite the governor’s reservations.