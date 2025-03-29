‘Arrangements Are In Top Gear’ – Wike’s Supporters Dare Bayelsa Governor

Organisers of a planned solidarity rally in support of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, have vowed to proceed with the event, defying warnings from Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri.

Governor Diri had earlier raised security concerns over the rally, warning during a meeting with Bayelsa elders and security agencies that the gathering could spark violence. He urged stakeholders not to support any event that might jeopardize peace and order in the state.

But in a swift reaction, George Turnah, South-South Zonal Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and chief promoter of the rally, dismissed the governor’s fears.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Kelvin Loveday-Egbo, Turnah said preparations for the rally were in “top gear” and would go ahead as scheduled.

Expressing surprise at the governor’s comments, Turnah stressed that political engagement should not be clouded by ethnicity or personal interest, noting that freedom of association and peaceful assembly is guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution.

“The organization is set to officially launch in Bayelsa on April 12, 2025, and the arrangements are in top gear to ensure a hitch-free outing, including formal notifications to relevant security organizations in the state as required by law,” he stated.

Turnah clarified that the rally is aimed at showing support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Minister Wike, and denied allegations of plotting to destabilize the state in collaboration with any former governor.

He explained that his political movement, the New Associates, is a grassroots initiative mobilizing support for President Tinubu’s administration in the South-South region.

He also responded to the governor’s suggestion that Ogbia elders should call him to order, reminding Diri that these same elders had once advised against supporting his gubernatorial bid in 2019.

“I am not only a member of the PDP but also a serving Zonal Secretary of the Party in the South South. I wonder which other office the Governor was accusing me of occupying if I am not a member of the PDP,” Turnah said.

He emphasized that the current disagreement within the PDP in Bayelsa is a family matter that would soon be resolved and pledged his continued support for Governor Diri’s administration.

“This is not the first time I’ve made personal political choices. I acknowledge the governor’s achievements and remain committed to the prosperity agenda under his leadership,” he added.

A promotional flyer for the rally, obtained by Daily Trust in Yenagoa, listed key dignitaries expected at the event, including Wike; Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Oil), Senator Heineken Lokpobiri; and NDDC Managing Director, Chief Samuel Ogbuku.

Turnah concluded by calling on youths, women, and political actors across party lines to turn out in large numbers in support of Tinubu and Wike, whom he credited with showing “special love” for Bayelsa and the Ijaw nation.