Crisis Brews In Bayelsa As Wike, Diri Supporters Fix Rally For Same Venue [See Publicity Material]

Political tension is escalating in Bayelsa State as supporters of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, prepare to hold a mega rally on April 12.

The event will also mark the official launch of a new political group, The New Associates, in the state.

However, Governor Douye Diri expressed strong opposition to the planned rally, warning that it could incite violence given the already volatile political situation in neighbouring Rivers State.

Speaking during a recent meeting with Bayelsa elders and security chiefs, Governor Diri stated that the pro-Wike rally “is capable of igniting crisis in the state.” Despite this warning, lead organiser George Turnah remains defiant, vowing that the rally will go ahead as planned.

In a move seen as a counteraction, supporters of Governor Diri have also scheduled their own rally at the same venue, on the same day and time. The group, operating under the banner of Izon Keme-Ama Assembly, announced a grand event tagged the Assured Prosperity Rally in Appreciation of His Excellency Senator Douye Diri’s Unprecedented Achievements in Bayelsa State.

In a flyer promoting the event, Convener Tony Nathan Ile called on “all sons and daughters of Izon both home and abroad” to participate in the rally.

The clashing dates and locations of both rallies have raised concerns among political observers in the state. Some pundits are urging security agencies to deny approval for the use of the same venue to prevent potential violence between rival supporters.

Attempts by Daily Trust to reach the Bayelsa State Police spokesperson, DSP Musa Muhammad, for clarification on whether both events would be approved at the same time and place were unsuccessful, as calls to his phone went unanswered.

Below are the publicity materials for both rallies: