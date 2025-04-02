13 Missing, Two Die In Boat Mishap In Bayelsa

Two individuals have tragically lost their lives, and 13 others remain unaccounted for following a collision between two boats at the Akede community waterfront in the Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

Reports obtained by Naija News revealed that the incident occurred on Tuesday evening and involved a passenger speedboat and a fishing vessel.

A source who spoke to Daily Trust indicated that divers are currently in the water, attempting to locate any of the missing passengers who may still be rescued.

It was reported that a speedboat named Meeting Marine, equipped with a 115HP engine and operated by an individual known as Saturday, was en route from Anyama Ijaw to the Lubia and Foropa communities when it collided with a fishing boat at the Akede Community waterfront.

The Chairman of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria in Bayelsa State, Comrade Ogoniba Ipigansi, confirmed the incident, stating that 13 passengers are still missing.

Comrade Ipigansi noted that the union was informed about the accident, but rescue efforts were hindered by poor communication due to inadequate network coverage in the area.

When reached for comment, the police spokesperson in Bayelsa State, DSP Musa Muhammad, mentioned that the incident had not been officially reported.

He assured journalists that he would investigate and provide updates.