Dogara Accuses Bala Mohammed Of Betrayal, Reveals Wike’s Role In His 2018 Gubernatorial Victory

Former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has alleged that the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, played a pivotal role in ensuring Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, secured his gubernatorial ticket and eventual victory in 2018.

Dogara, in a statement issued on Tuesday through his media aide, Turaki Hassan, accused Governor Mohammed of betrayal, describing him as a “serial betrayer” who turned on those who supported his political aspirations.

Dogara disclosed that Mohammed’s chances of winning the 2018 PDP gubernatorial primaries were slim, as his main opponent, Abdul Ningi, controlled the party structure in Bauchi State.

He said he sought Wike’s help, who provided both financial and logistical support to secure Mohammed’s candidacy.

“Wike bore all the costs, from providing a private jet to flying Chief Dan Osi Orbih to Bauchi to personally ensuring Mohammed’s emergence as PDP’s flag bearer,” Dogara revealed.

The former Speaker said Wike appointed Orbih, an ally, as the chairman of the primary panel, ensuring a favourable outcome for Mohammed.

Naija News reports that Dogara further alleged that Mohammed struggled financially during his campaign.

A fundraiser held at Sheraton Hotel in Abuja reportedly yielded only ₦48 million, an amount he described as insufficient for the campaign.

Out of options, Dogara said he led a delegation to Wike in Port Harcourt, where the minister once again provided financial assistance and a private jet to support Mohammed’s campaign.

“Wike, despite his grievances with Mohammed from their time as ministers under President Goodluck Jonathan, still supported him. Mohammed even knelt before Wike to collect the funds and promised to change his ways,” Dogara said.

Dogara criticized Mohammed for labelling Wike a “transactional politician” during a recent political spate, despite benefiting immensely from Wike’s generosity.

“It’s shocking that Bala Mohammed, who had no financial capacity for his campaign, now has the audacity to call Wike ‘transactional,’” Dogara said.

The former Speaker described Mohammed as a “psychopath” who has betrayed not only Wike but also elder statesman Alhaji Bello Kirfi and other benefactors.

He accused the governor of turning against those who supported him during his most challenging times.