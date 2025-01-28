Court Fixes Date To Deliver Ruling On Suit Seeking To Stop Wike From Arresting Abuja Sex Workers

A Federal High Court in Abuja has scheduled March 12, 2025, for its judgment in a case seeking to stop the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, and the Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) from arresting and prosecuting commercial sex workers (CSWs) in Abuja.

Naija News gathered that Justice James Omotosho fixed the date after hearing arguments from the plaintiffs and the defense regarding the suit filed by the Incorporated Trustee of Lawyers Alert Initiative for Protecting the Rights of Children, Women, and the Indigent.

The lawsuit, filed on May 14, 2024, names the AEPB, FCT Minister, Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) as defendants.

The plaintiffs, represented by lawyers Rommy Mom, Bamidele Jacobs, and Victor Eboh, sought two key reliefs:

1. A determination of whether the AEPB’s duties under Section 6 of the AEPB Act, 1997, extend to the arrest, detention, and prosecution of women suspected of engaging in sex work.

2. A declaration that Section 35(1)(d) of the AEPB Act, 1997, does not classify women as “articles” or their bodies as “goods for purchase.”

The plaintiffs argued that the actions of the AEPB, including charging suspected sex workers before the FCT Mobile Court and describing them as “articles,” were discriminatory and violated Section 42 of the Nigerian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination.

They further sought a declaration that the AEPB’s responsibilities do not include the harassment, arrest, or raid of women suspected of engaging in sex work.

Justice Omotosho will deliver judgment on March 12, 2025, potentially setting a precedent regarding the legal treatment of individuals suspected of engaging in sex work and the scope of the AEPB’s authority.