Burna Boy: ‘Prison Is Doable’ – Speed Darlington Recounts Experience

Controversial Nigerian singer, Speed Darlington, has recounted his experience in detention, claiming that prison is doable.

Naija News recalls Darlington was arrested on November 2024 for allegedly cyberstalking his colleague, Burna Boy, and released on January 21, 2025.

Darlington had taunted Burna Boy over his affiliation with the embattled US rapper, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’, who is facing multiple charges for sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

Darlington released a diss track, ‘Baby Oil’, in October 2024, aimed at Burna Boy and Diddy.

He claimed the alleged sexual relationship between the duo earned Burna Boy the Grammy award for his album ‘Twice As Tall’.

In a video via his Instagram page on Tuesday, Speed Darlington vowed to continue releasing more “baby oil” content without mentioning names.

He said, “Thank God. I’m still alive. I was never hungry, I have gained weight. I am the only person I know that went to prison and gained weight.

“Prison is doable especially when you have money. There is a bed and three square meals. I’m back, expect more baby oil content from me in full effect.

“Marshal Abubakar, my lead counsel, said I should not mention anybody by name, do not talk about the court but can talk about the police.

“So if I say long face, you already know who I’m referring to. If you like send me to Kuje prison, I will become a ruler.

“This is not my first time in jail; I’ve been imprisoned for six months in North America, and nothing has changed.”

Meanwhile, Darlington’s lawyer, Stan Alieke, recently announced that he would no longer be representing the singer.