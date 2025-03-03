Stop Stressing Yourself, If You Are Gay, You Are Gay – Speed Darlington Speaks Amidst Burna Boy Lamborghini Scandal

Controversial Nigerian rapper, Speed Darlington, has stated that a certain individual is running up and down trying to prove that he is not gay.

His statement comes amidst an allegation by socialite Sophia Egbueje claiming that Grammy-winning singer Burna Boy had an affair with her and failed to fulfil his promise of buying her a Lamborghini.

Speaking via a video message shared on his Instagram Speed Darlington, who has previously claimed that Burna Boy was only able to win a Grammy after having an illicit relationship with embattled American music executive, Sean Combs, aka Diddy, suggested that the unnamed individual is trying to use a controversy to prove that he is not gay.

He urged the person to stop stressing himself to prove what he is not, insisting that a gay person will remain gay irrespective of the narrative.

Darlington said, “P*sssy n*ggaa, you’re killing yourself running up and down trying to prove to the rest of us that you’re not gay.

“Na you and that girl plan that thing. I know say e go spoil your name but I go give you small money make you front like say you be olosho, make them believe say I like a woman.

“N*ggaa, if you gay, you gay, stop stressing yourself.”