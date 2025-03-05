Photos: Dangote Hosts Burna Boy, Cecil Hammond For Ramadan Iftar

Billionaire businessman, Aliko Dangote welcomed Afrobeat sensation, Burna Boy and music executive, Cecil Hammond to his residence on Tuesday for Iftar, the traditional evening meal marking the end of the daily fast during Ramadan.

A video from the event captured Burna Boy, elegantly dressed in a navy blue outfit, exchanging warm greetings with Dangote and other guests.

Cecil Hammond later shared a moment from the evening on Instagram, posting a photo with the caption: “Bringing the legends together, one smile at a time.”

This exclusive gathering follows another high-profile event where billionaire Femi Otedola recently hosted Burna Boy, Hammond, and Wizkid at his home.

Naija News previously reported that Otedola’s gathering was a celebration of Afrobeats’ growing global influence.

Sharing the moment on social media, Otedola expressed his admiration for Nigeria’s top music stars, writing, “A true privilege to host some of our biggest music icons.”

Otedola took to 𝕏 to share images from the gathering, noting that the purpose of the meeting was to share insights and honour the worldwide influence of Afrobeats.

See photos below: